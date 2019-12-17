Nativity scene won't be moving back to courthouse lawn

A Nativity scene removed from a county courthouse lawn in southern Iowa won't be returning.

The scene was erected Nov. 18 outside the Appanoose County Courthouse in Centerville, but some residents complained that a religious display should't be placed on government property.

It was moved away Dec. 9. Other residents soon called for its return. The county owns the building and the land underneath; the city owns the lawn.

The Daily Iowegian reports that City Administrator Jason Fraser said at Monday's council meeting that the Nativity scene location was just an agenda discussion item, so the council could't vote on the issue.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

