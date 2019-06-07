Navy reports near-collision with Russian ship

A Russian destroyer “made an unsafe maneuver” near the USS Chancellorsville while operating in the Phillippine Sea, the Navy said in a news release Friday morning.

The Navy reported that a Russian destroyer made an unsafe maneuver near a U.S. vessel. (Image Source: MGN)

The Navy said the USS Chancellorsville was recovering a helicopter when the Russian vessel closed “to approximately 50-100 feet putting the safety of her crew and ship at risk.”

Video released by the Navy shows the “unsafe maneuver.”

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.