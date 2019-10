Crews are working to restore power for 4,985 Xcel Energy customers in western Sioux Falls. According to the company's website, it's expected to be restored by 6:15 AM Friday.

According to Sioux Falls police, around 3:45 Friday morning, officers found that a car struck a power pole, causing the outage.

The crash happened near the area of West 41st Street and Ellis Road in Sioux Falls.

Officers are still looking for the driver who left the scene.