Nearly one million kids could lose their eligibility for free school lunch under new rule

Nearly one million kids could lose their eligibility for free school lunch. A proposal from the Trump administration would tighten a loophole in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP.

A Pennsylvania school district is warning that children could end up in foster care if their parents do not pay overdue school lunch bills.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture released an analysis saying more than 600,000 households with a child could lose SNAP benefits because of the proposed changes.

"We want a strong food stamp program," Rep. Dusty Johnson, said. "I mean, that's a program that helps millions of Americans."

More than 20,000 families in participating schools and agencies, in South Dakota, are automatically qualified for free meals due to SNAP benefits.

"We have to meet our basic needs and being able to eat, prepares us to be able to go through our school day," Gay Anderson, Brandon Valley child nutrition director and National School Nutrition Association president, said. "So, hungry kids don't necessarily learn."

Those eligible for the reduced price or free meals would have to apply for the benefits annually, which could cause issues.

"We're finding out that people don't like to go apply, there are a number of multiple reasons," Anderson said. "One is a language barrier, stigma, or just even obstacles like not being able to go to the physical site to apply."

In South Dakota, Representative Dusty Johnson says no one would be turned away from a free or reduced lunch since the state does not use Broad Based Categorical Eligibility. That's is an area the USDA is trying to tighten.

"South Dakota has been a responsible state and runs a good food stamp program," Rep. Johnson said. "There have been some states that have really taken advantage of these loopholes. But, after these rules are implemented and I want to make it clear there isn't anybody who does qualify for food stamps under the law would be denied food stamps."

But, Anderson says their organization is seeing an impact on the state. She says out of the more than 900,000 students across the country that could be impacted; South Dakota has some of those numbers.

Anderson says districts across the country rely on free and reduced lunch data to help with title funding and other funding for educational programs.

According to the findings for the USDA, the proposed rule would reduce costs by $90 million annually; the full impact of the rule would not be in effect until 2021.