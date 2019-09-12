Nebraska: I-80 traffic stops yield more than 200 lbs of marijuana

The Nebraska State Patrol says two traffic stops on Interstate 80 in western Nebraska turned up more than 200 pounds of marijuana and other drugs.

The patrol says the first stop occurred Wednesday morning near North Platt, and a search of the car found three pounds of marijuana, 39 THC vaping cartridges, 59 grams of marijuana edibles and other THC drugs and paraphernalia. Three people in the care, all from New York state, were arrested on drug counts.

The second stop happened Wednesday evening west of Lexington, and a search turned up 198 pounds of marijuana, 800 dosage units of THC edibles, 79 THC vaping cartridges, 18 ounces of psychedelic mushrooms and other drug items.

The driver, a 50-year-old man form Fargo, North Dakota, was arrested on various charges.

