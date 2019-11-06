Nebraska man dies from injuries in crash south of Yankton

Authorities say a man has died from injuries he received in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Nebraska.

The accident took place Monday at the intersection of Highway 12 and Highway 81, roughly ten miles south of Yankton, S.D.

According to the Cedar County, Neb. Sheriff's Office, a pickup failed to stop at a stop sign, and crashed into pickup headed south on Highway 81.

Deputies say the driver of the pickup that ran the stop sign, 86-year-old Jacob Keiter of Hartington, Neb., was hospitalized, and eventually transferred to Sioux Falls. He died of his injuries Tuesday.

Investigators say Keiter was not wearing a seat belt. The 45-year-old man driving the other pickup was wearing a seat belt, and survived the accident.