Nebraska man guilty in murder of woman found in burned car

A Norfolk, Nebraska, man has pleaded guilty to the murder of a South Dakota woman whose body was found in a burned car on the Santee Sioux Reservation in Nebraska.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 48-year-old Joseph Lloyd James on Wednesday entered the guilty plea to first-degree murder in federal court in Omaha. His plea agreement mandates a life sentence.

James was arrested in the November 2018 stabbing and strangulation death of 59-year-old Phyllis Hunhoff, of Yankton.

