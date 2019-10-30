Neighbor witnesses aftermath of house explosion north of Wagner

The investigation continues into what happened in Wagner that caused a house to explode.

The house explosion happened roughly a mile north of Wagner located on tribal land at Wagner North Housing.

One neighbor witnessed the aftermath of the explosion and said it was a terrifying experience.

"I was at the gas station putting gas in, and we heard a big explosion, and then we got phone calls asking if we were okay cause we live right here," Lindsay Lasley, a resident of North Wagner Housing, said. "So, we came home right away, thinking it was our house. But it wasn't."

Lindsay rushed to her home and saw several fire trucks, police cars, and other emergency crews at the house where the explosion took place. Nearly one block from where she lives.

"I just seen a bunch of debris and smoke and fire people and cops and everything," she said. "Everybody was everywhere. It's just scary. I am just still shaken up. I just don't know what to say. I just feel so sad for them."

At this time, police suspect a possible propane leak as the cause of the explosion, but it has not yet been confirmed. Officials have also not confirmed whether someone was inside the home at the time.

"It's heartbreaking," she said. "I don't know I am speechless. I don't know what to say. I just feel so bad for them."

Yankton Sioux Tribal Police said a press release will come out sometime tomorrow morning.