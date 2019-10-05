Neighborhood Summit improving Sioux Falls

City leaders will be up early Saturday morning as people from neighborhoods across Sioux Falls are looking to improve communication with city staff and improve the community all around. This is in an effort to reduce crime, prepare for inclement weather, and even simple things like identifying potholes and replacing street lights. Ideally, residents will be more comfortable with city hall by exploring its capabilities.

"I hope everyone who leaves the summit gets kind of re-energized about their neighborhood," said Deputy Chief of Staff T.J. Nelson.

The city's innovation division will also be showing residents how they can directly connect with city staff through a smartphone. Some residents will also be able to better prepare for the winter season with the help of grants. Sioux Falls Housing Manager Chellee Unruh will focus on informing people that are interested with maintaining their home, but might lack the money. Low income families will have the opportunity to receive some funding to winterize their homes and install appropriate upgrades.