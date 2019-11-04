Neighboring states face similarly slow process in capital punishment

A little more than 27 years ago in Wyoming, a man received a lethal injection for his involvement in four deaths in the late 70s. Mark Hopkinson was the last person to be executed in Wyoming since 1992 after ordering the murder of three family members, and one man believed to have been killed to prevent from testifying against Hopkinson. His trial began on September 4, 1979, and he was sentenced 23 days later. It took a little less than 13 years for his execution after his due process.

Similarly to Charles Rhines even after the conviction, plenty of delays in appeals and court fees continued preventing the inevitable.

Wyoming State Senator Charles Scott, who was in the legislature during Hopkinson's execution, explained that some of the worst features of our legal system are demonstrated when death sentences are drawn out.

He also said the current system goes way beyond anything that is needed to have a reasonable doubt.

While the system has been required in neighboring states like Wyoming, Montana, and Nebraska, South Dakota's three other neighboring states have abolished capital punishment.

After it was outlawed in Minnesota in 1911, there have been 23 attempts to reinstate the death penalty-most recently in 2005.

Iowa abolished it twice while North Dakota ended the practice in 1973.