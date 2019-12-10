Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip Opens at The Empire Mall

Just in time for the holidays, Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip has finally opened at The Empire Mall.

The one-stop-shop offers treats such as cookies, brownies, coffee, and even lunch. The 900-square-foot store is located next to the Sanford Children’s Play Area. The store was announced to open in October.

Franchise Owner Lindsey Schliemann says she knew this would be a perfect fit for The Empire Mall and wanted to bring something a little different to Sioux Falls.

“It’s already brought a lot of smiles, it’s been tons of fun. A lot of the employees here have been waiting for us to open and walking by every day and I just think it’s something everybody likes,” says Lindsey. ” It’s an excellent product and I think it brings added value to shopping at the mall when you want a dessert.”

The Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. The owners hope to eventually open more stores in Sioux Falls.