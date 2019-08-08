New 'Busch Latte' cans debut in South Dakota

South Dakota is among a handful of states where a new can of Busch Light will be sold.

Busch Light posted on Facebook that South Dakotans can buy cans with a new "Busch Latte" logo. It's a nickname for the light beer that became popular on social media.

The company decided to pay homage to iconic coffee ads with the launch of its own ad.

In addition to the name change, Busch Latte cans also have a special shout out for Midwest states, with new text under the logo that reads: “Brewed for America’s Heartland.”

The cans are being sold in 30 packs for a limited time.

The Busch Latte cans will also be sold in Iowa, North Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, and Minnesota.