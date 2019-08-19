New ELCA Bishop of South Dakota to be installed in September

The Rev. Constanze Hagmaier will be installed as the fourth Bishop of the South Dakota Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church on Sept. 7.

The service will begin at 1:30 p.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls.

Hagmaier was elected to the Office of Bishop on June 1 at the South Dakota Synod Assembly. She will succeed Bishop David B. Zellmer starting Sept. 1.

Special guests for the day include the presiding Bishop of the ELCA, the Rev. Elizabeth Eaton. Bishop Eaton will preside over the installation. The Rev. Anna Madsen will be the guest preacher.

The public is invited to attend this celebratory service at Gloria Dei. Doors open at 12:30 p.m.

This event is free. To RVSP to the event, visit sdsynod.org.

