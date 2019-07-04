New Minnesota budget aims to help fund all levels of education

Minnesota state leaders are slowly incorporating some of the legislation they compromised on at the end of May.

Representative Joe Schomacker shared a lot from this previous session including what Minnesotans can expect after passing a $48 billion dollar budget to fund state government for the next two years. But the road to get there was far from easy.

"I think overall what people find is that this year was a big year for compromise," Schomacker said.

Schomacker was among the many Minnesota lawmakers trying to reach an agreeable conclusion to this year's legislative session. It did not end in the previously scheduled time, and a special session was needed to pass their final budget bills.

Once agreed upon, Governor Tim Walz said in part this budget will improve the lives of Minnesotans, in every corner of the state. That includes the people Schomacker represents in southwest Minnesota, as more funding will go to all levels of education.

"Primary schools we had a two percent increase so every year they'll get a two percent increase off the base and then the following year they'll get a two percent increase off that base too," Schomacker said. "So they'll see increases in those areas. In the higher ED level, we were able to put in enough funding to freeze tuition, keep those tuition rates lower for this next year, and make sure the rates aren't going up so high on students."

The University of Minnesota will also receive some financial help as the legislature passed a higher education finance bill. This includes a $43.5 million increase in base funding in the next two years.

Despite not getting the $87 million request from the legislature, University of Minnesota President Eric Kaler said: "to the benefit of all Minnesotans, the funding included in the biennial budget will help in many ways."