New South Dakota House bill seeks one man, one woman marriage definition

A new South Dakota House bill submitted just today is tonight catching the attention of civil rights groups in the state.

Oglala Sioux Tribe legalizes same-sex marriage. (MGN)

This one is House Bill 1215. It's an act that would "prohibit" the state from endorsing or enforcing certain policies regarding domestic relations.

The legislation is brief, containing only two sections. It was introduced by Rapid City Republican Representative Tony Randolph. It says state quote "may not" enforce, endorse or favor policies that permit marriage between anyone other than a man and a woman. It also says the state will not affirm homosexual or transgender orientation doctrines. Dakota News Now reached out to Representative Randolph and so far we have not heard back.

Tonight ACLU of South Dakota Policy Director, Libby Skarin said in a statement to Dakota News Now, quote "This bill is proof that some South Dakota legislators remain committed to discriminating against LGBTQ people and their families. South Dakota lawmakers cannot defy the U.S. Supreme Court based on their extreme personal views."