New Terex Utilities building going up in Watertown

The Watertown Development group is working on a few projects to help revitalize the way of life for residents.

"This is why Watertown Development Company exists. We're just here to help our local employers," said Traci Stein, Director of Marketing for the Watertown Development Company.

One of the bigger projects they are leading is the new Terex Utilities building, that sits on 55 acres.

"They're in the middle of a huge expansion project, combining all 10 buildings that they currently have into one," said Stein.

The building can be seen for miles in every direction. Watertown Mayor Sarah Caron thinks this will do great things for the company.

"It'll be safer, cleaner, it'll be more attractive. It's very appealing seeing it from the Interstate. It's remarkable what you see. It gives an impression of our town that' different," said Mayor Sarah Caron.

And she expects is to bring many great things to the entire city, too.

"We think this is huge for the development of our town and it's the beginning of some really big changes that we're going to see in the next 5 to 10 years," said Mayor Caron.

Both Traci Stein and Mayor sarah Caron have been hearing good things about the project from people around town. They say they are excited for the future.

"There's been a general uplift of the sense of optimism for our community, and a lot of it's due to this expansion at Terex," said Mayor Caron.

The project is expected to be finished next week.