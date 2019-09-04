New Veterans Affairs clinic coming to Aberdeen

Aberdeen will soon be home to a new Veterans Affairs Clinic to serve all of Northeast South Dakota.

"Currently we have the privilege of serving over 2,500 Veterans at the Aberdeen VA Clinic, and it's our goal to provide services to Veterans where they live," said a Representative with the Veteran Affairs Department.

Dozens of Veterans were in attendance for the ground breaking of the new VA clinic in Aberdeen.

"We were chosen by the V.A. to get the healthcare clinic up here," said Sean Johnson, a Veteran and State of South Dakota VFW Commander.

The new VA clinic will be on Lamont Street, behind Target.

"This clinic brings, will bring a better standard of healthcare to the area. it's a seven county area," Johnson said.

Providing an updated state of the art facility in Aberdeen will have a huge impact on Veterans in multiple counties.

"Being able to have better healthcare, better flow, and just having more access to more types of healthcare up here," Johnson said.

The biggest thing the new facility will provide is more space.

"This ones going to have just shy of 10,000 square feet, and it's going to provide a lot of services to the Veterans," said Dr. Donna Small, the Chief of the Aberdeen VA Clinic.

It will also provide Veterans with more services closer to home.

"This clinic and the new ground breaking is a prime example of our dedication to that Veteran," said Dr. Small.

Many of the Veterans are looking forward to the completion of the new building, but while they wait they can still receive care at the current location.

"The VA is returning the promise to our Veterans, and for them to do that up here is awesome for our State and for the area up in Aberdeen," Johnson said.

There is no time table on when the building is going to be complete.