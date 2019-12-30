New Year’s Day ranks among deadliest days on U.S. roadways

As South Dakotans prepare for New Year’s celebrations, AAA South Dakota is reminding drivers and passengers of the dangers on the roads this New Year’s Day, which consistently ranks among the year’s deadliest days for alcohol-related traffic fatalities.

During the Christmas and New Year’s periods in 2018, there were 285 drunk driving-related fatalities nationally, according to the National Highway Traffic Administration.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported 10,511 people died in drunk driving crashes in 2018.

To strengthen efforts to protect the public against drunk drivers, AAA is offering the following safety advice to New Year’s Eve partygoers:

- Plan ahead to designate a non-drinking driver before any party or celebration

- Never get behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking alcohol

- Do not hesitate to take keys from an intoxicated family member or friend