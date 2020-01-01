New Year's Day shooting in Sioux Falls leaves 1 injured; 3 suspects in custody

Authorities say three people are behind bars after a shooting in Sioux Falls left one person hospitalized.

The shooting took place around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday near S. Cleveland Avenue just south of E. 18th Street.

Officers arrived in the area following a report of gunshots. Shortly afterward, police received a report of a victim with a gunshot wound admitted to a Sioux Falls hospital.

Police arrested three suspects in the ensuing investigation, according to Sioux Falls Police Department Sgt. Robert Forster.

Twenty-four-year-old Jorey Davis of Flandreau was arrested for aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm at a vehicle, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Two other Sioux Falls residents were also arrested on lesser charges. 24-year-old Larissa Rederth was arrested for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a felon. 28-year-old Jeremy Davis was arrested for aggravated assault.

Police say the victim's injuries are not life-threatening.

No other details about the shooting have been released.