New York Fire Department responding to a report of a helicopter crash at a building in midtown Manhattan.

Helicopter crashed onto roof of Midtown Manhattan building in hard landing. The crash sparked a fire that has since been extinguished.

Fire Department says pilot killed in the helicopter crash.

No indication of terrorism, senior FAA official says.

This story is developing.

