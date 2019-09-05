New bag policy is now in place for Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center is implementing a new bag policy, and the Thomas Rhett concert was the first major event with the new rules.

"This policy is in effect at multiple buildings around the country," Mike Krewson, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center general manager, said. "If you go to Minneapolis or any NFL game, it's the same policy."

The new restrictions are an effort to create a secure and safe environment for all PREMIER center employees and guests, and address the screening process for bags on event days.

"If you have a bag and it does need to be searched," Krewson said. "The visual search with the clear bag will knock off three to five seconds per guest. And everybody is able to get in quicker, get their seat quicker, and enjoy the show."

The new policy means that clutches and handbags larger than 4.5" X 6.5" will not be allowed inside the PREMIER center, convention center, and arena. If guests have bags larger than that, they will have to return them to their vehicles.

The clear bag policy will make it so guests will be able to enter the building with a clear one-gallon zipper lock type bag or a clear stadium bag that is no larger than 12" X 12" X 6". Backpacks and tinted bags will not be allowed.

Clear bag policies are becoming more of a safety "norm." Katie Iverson, owner and founder of Designer Arm Candy, says manufacturers are selling out of that style rather quickly.

"We had a bunch of "up-cycle" designer bags and even some of our designer pieces that we had; we sold out of," Iverson said. "And quite frankly, they are hard to get our hands on because they are in such high demand. A lot of the designer pieces that aren't "up-cycled" are almost kind of like limited editions or unicorns in the market. So, it's hard for us to find them, and if we do, they are usually instantly gone."

Extra signs and employees will be out at the center for around a month to remind guests of the new policy.

Guests are limited to only one bag per person. An exception may be made for bags that are needed for medical reasons.