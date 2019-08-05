New bag restrictions for Denny Sanford Premier Center events

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center is implementing new bag restrictions at all events starting Sept. 1.

The new restrictions are an effort to create a secure and safe environment for all PREMIER Center employees and guests, and address the screening and tagging of bags for all personnel and guests on event days.

“This new procedure of the clear bags has been known to speed up entry by 3-5 seconds per guest,” says Mike Krewson, General Manager of Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. “Multiply this by the number of guests entering the PREMIER Center and there should be a noticeable difference in the ingress pace.”

The new policy means that clutches and handbags larger than 4.5” x 6.5” will not be allowed inside the PREMIER Center, convention center, and arena. Patrons who are in possession of items that are larger than this bag size will be asked to take their bags back to their vehicles. Employees will not be allowed to accept a bag for safekeeping.

A clear bag policy will also be in effect. Guests may enter the building with a clear one-gallon zipper lock type bag. A clear stadium bag that is no larger than 12” x 12” x 6” is an acceptable alternative to the zipper lock type bag. Backpacks and tinted bags are not permitted.

Guests are limited to bringing in one bag only. Drawstring bags and bags that have a single over-the-shoulder strap that are made of a canvas or nylon type material will not be permitted. An exception may be made for bags that are needed for a medical necessity.

Guests who have coordinated a birthday party event with the Sioux Falls Stampede or Sioux Falls Storm may bring gifts as a part of that event. All gifts will be unwrapped for inspection.