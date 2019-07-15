New cocktail menu, local brews to be served at 2019 JazzFest

The Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues Festival, or more commonly known as JazzFest, is Friday and Saturday at Yankton Trail Park. The headliners for this year are Here Come the Mummies, Tower of Power-50th Anniversary, MarchFourth, Miss Myra & the Moonshiners, and Corey Stevens.

A new cocktail menu will be debuted at the festival and seven local craft breweries will pour draft beer. People are being encouraged to carpool or take a ride-share service, like Lyft or Uber. The drop-off location is 1300 West 57th Street.

If people decide to drive, they will need to enter the park from Minnesota Avenue. There is a $10 fee per vehicle to park inside the park. Instead, you can shuttle from Lincoln High School for $4 per person. School Bus, Inc. will provide shuttles from 5:00 PM until 12:30 AM on Friday and from 11:00 AM until 12:30 AM on Saturday.

There is also the option of using the Sioux Falls Bike Trail and using the bike valet provided by Spoke-N-Sport.

Main Stage Schedule

Friday, July 19, 2019:

6:00 PM Miss Myra & the Moonshines

7:45 PM Carolyn Wonderland

9:30 PM Tower of Power, 50th Anniversary

Saturday, July 20, 2019:

12:00 PM Rich Show

1:30 PM JazzFest Jazz Camp with Rob Parton

3:00 PM Jack Brass Band

5:00 PM MarchFourth

7:00 PM Corey Stevens

9:30 PM Here Come the Mummies

Second Stage Schedule

Friday, July 19, 2019:

5:30 PM Tempo

7:00 PM High Rise

8:30 PM Stovepipes

Saturday, July 20, 2019:

12:00 PM JazzFest Jazz Camp

1:30 PM Taylor Shae

3:00 PM Fissure Jazz

4:30 PM Kobe Provost

6:00 PM The Ruralist

7:30 PM Rich Show

9:00 PM Aundre Myles