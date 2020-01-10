New construction in Sioux Falls tops $700 million again

New construction in Sioux Falls has topped $700 million for the fourth consecutive year.

The city says 7,355 building permits were issued in 2019 with a total value of about $771,500.

Construction included 635 single family homes with a total value of about $150 million, 363 townhouses with nearly $65 million in value and 643 multifamily dwellings valued at $65 million.

Topping the list of the bigger projects are the $68 million Jefferson High School, nearly $28 million Ben Reifel Middle School and $23 million First Premier Bank.

