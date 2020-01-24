New elk hunting season proposed to reduce feed loss and property damage on S.D. prairies

n a win for wildlife management, North American elk are migrating from the Black Hills and expanding onto the prairies much farther east. But farmers and ranchers on the open prairie are pushing for a new elk hunting season because the large herbivores consume significant quantities of livestock feed and cause damage to fences and other property.

The herding of Rocky Mountain elk as far east as Jones and Stanley counties has led to calls for a new hunting season on the prairie to reduce elk numbers and the damage they are causing.

To read more of this story visit sdnewswatch.org

