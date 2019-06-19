New farmers market coming to west side of Sioux Falls

A new farmers market is soon coming to people living on the west side of Sioux Falls.

The Lake Lorraine Farmers Market opens for the first time June 20.

Lake Lorraine Community Director Amy Smolik says the market will be held Thursdays from 4-7 p.m. on the west side of Lake Lorraine.

Smolik says a variety of vendors will offer everything from meat to potted vegetable plants to fresh vegetables. You can learn more about the vendors here.

In addition to the market, several Lake Lorraine businesses are offering other reasons to stick around on Thursday evenings:

• The SandBar and Grill hosts live music on the patio every Thursday (and Wednesdays, too) from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

• Anytime Fitness is holding a free circuit group training class in conjunction with the market each week. It will take place from 5:15-5:45 p.m. with limited spaces.

• Love Marlow is offering a 10% Farmers Market discount on Thursdays.

• Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery is offering all cupcakes for $3 from 4-7 p.m. during the market.

Smolik says the idea for a farmers market at Lake Lorraine has been brewing for a while. She says this is the first farmers market to be located on the west side of Sioux Falls.

