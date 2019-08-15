New lawn care app launches in Sioux Falls

GreenPal, an app that helps connect homeowners with local lawn care professions has now launched in Sioux Falls.

With the Nashville-based app homeowners can list their lawns with their service date and lawn care needs. Lawn care professionals can then bid on their properties. Homeowners can then select who they want to work with based on vendor's ratings, reviews, and price.

Once the vendor is finished mowing the lawn they will send a time-stamped photo of the completed work. Then, homeowners can pay via the app and set up more appointments.

GreenPal is already operating in over 150 different cities across the country.

You can find prices and more information about the app here.

