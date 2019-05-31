New municipal tax changes effective July 1

A pair of South Dakota communities will update their municipal sales tax rates beginning July 1.

These municipal tax changes taking effect include:

- Buffalo Chip is removing its 2 percent general sales and use tax.

- Faulkton is imposing a 1 percent municipal gross receipts tax rate on lodging, eating establishments and alcoholic beverages. This tax is in addition to its 2 percent general sales and use tax rate.

South Dakota municipalities may implement new tax rates or change existing tax rates Jan. 1 or July 1 each year.

The South Dakota Department of Revenue has municipal tax information bulletins available, which list all municipal sales and use tax rates statewide, along with information on tribal sales, use and excise taxes.

Updated bulletins are free of charge and available July 1. To obtain a municipal tax information bulletin, visit the department of revenue website.