New music festival coming to Sioux Falls

A new music festival is coming to Sioux Falls and you could be a part of it.

"Dreamfest Midwest" is an audition-based music festival where amateur musicians can audition for their chance to "live their dream for a day".

The festival, set to be held at 8th and Railroad Center on Sept. 5, 2020, will have three acts selected by Dreamfest to perform in support of a national touring artist.

"We take amateur acts from the midwest," said Denham McDermott, Dreamfest Midwest founder. "Two of them, ages 14 to 18, one of them 19 and older and then we take those acts, they get selected and they get a chance to record a song, shoot a music video and they get to put on a show. Open up for a national touring act."

The three acts have yet to be selected. The current line-up for the festival includes Denham himself and Bryce Vine, a nationally recognized artist.

Submissions are open until March 1. For more information visit DreamFest.