New program aims to introduce teens to careers

Governor Kristi Noem kicked off Week of Work in Sioux Falls, a program aimed at introducing 10th-grade students to career opportunities in their communities.

Noem was at Malloy Electric Monday listening to students and speaking about the importance and value that she sees in the new program.

"They get through the education process, they have the knowledge, they have the know-how.," Noem said. "They don't necessarily know how to make it happen and relate to customers each and every day on the workspace, so that's exactly what we're going to be focusing on in this program as well a well-rounded individual that can go out and help us all be successful."

The program will introduce high schoolers to careers they may be interested in via job shadows, industry tours, and other business-classroom connections.

Week of Work is scheduled for April 20-24, 2020.