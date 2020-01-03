New regulations aimed to combat vaping epidemic

Just weeks after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a law raising the minimum age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21 years old, U.S. officials are doubling down on the attempt to stop vaping products from getting into the hands of minors.

JUUL electronic cigarette, Photo Date: September 2018 / Photo: Pixabay / (MGN)

Yesterday, the Trump Administration announced a new policy banning the sale of many flavored tobacco products in the United States.

Under the new FDA rule, vaping companies will only be allowed to sell two flavors of vaping cartridges: tobacco and menthol.

Manufacturers will have 30 days to stop selling and distributing all other flavored cartridges. But the plan includes major exemptions meant to spare a large portion of the multibillion-dollar industry, and some state lawmakers say the ban isn't enough.

For Leonard Wasson, Co-owner of Westside Glass Emporium in Sioux Falls, the past few weeks have been tough.

"With the new age law jumping to 21, that was something else that we had to initiate in our store, and that pretty much happened overnight," Wasson said. "Now with this new vaping law, it is really like, wow, all this at one time, it's kind of baffling."

While Wasson understands the need to regulate these products, he wishes retailers were given more time to adjust.

He says it could take months to sell out his current inventory, and that the ban will cost him about 30% of his business.

But because vaping has become a big problem in many schools, including right here for Sioux Falls, the change can't come soon enough.

"Those cartridges were often the ones that were being obtained by youth, so any efforts to decrease that is positive," Sioux Falls School District Health Services Supervisor Molly Satter said.

And because the targeted flavor ban only applies to flavored cartridges, some believe more may actually need to be done to combat America's youth from vaping.

"There's nothing in the federal legislation that prevents states from taking a more aggressive stance, so it wouldn't surprise me at all if there are other states that move forward with flavor bans that include tanks as well as cartridges," State Senator Reynold Nesiba said.

Nesiba adds, while it may cut into a business' bottom line, it's a move that has to be made to protect our nation's youth.

The National Youth Tobacco survey published data showing more than five-million middle, and high school students, reported using E-cigarettes in 2019.

