New study on human trafficking released

A new study on human trafficking has been released and South Dakota is just outside the top 10.

According to the Human Trafficking Institute, South Dakota ranks eleventh in human trafficking.

The institute compiled the number of active criminal trafficking cases in the state. All 16 involved sex trafficking.

For the number of new cases, South Dakota ranked eighth and 22nd for the number of convictions.

According to the report, the state did not order defendants to pay restitution to victims, placing them last in the nation.

The statistics in the report are related to federal cases only.