New study shows vaping linked to marijuana use in young people

It has been said marijuana is a gateway drug to other substance use, but now research finds there’s a new gateway to marijuana.

Researchers analyzed studies that looked at e-cigarette use in people between 10 and 24 years old. (Source: Wochit)

According to a study published in JAMA Pediatrics, vaping is a gateway to marijuana use in young people.

Researchers said nicotine can rewire a child’s developing brain.

Nicotine changes how people respond to and crave addictive substances.

The research looked at 20 pre-existing studies of people ages 10 to 24.

Turns out the odds of marijuana use in those who vape were more than three times higher than those who don’t.

