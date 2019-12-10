New theatre company opens first show in Sioux Falls Thursday

A new theatre company called Broad Cast Theatre will premiere a production called "Love, Loss, and What I Wore" Thursday in Downtown Sioux Falls. The company is presenting it with Monstrous Little Theatre Company. Debbi Jones is the founder of Monstrous Little Theatre Company and is directing this production.

"Love, Loss and What I Wore" is by Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron. It follows women's lives and relationships using their wardrobe as a time capsule of life. Black clothing, cowboy boots and outfits that make mothers cringe all help to tell the nostalgic power of women's clothing in the production.

It will be performed Thursday through Saturday at 7:00 PM at Full Circle Book Co-op. The address to that is 123 West 10th Street in Downtown Sioux Falls. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door. You can purchase tickets online here.

There will also be performances on January 10th and 17th at R Wine Bar at 7:00 PM. Tickets for those shows go on sale December 15th.