New toy poses choking hazard for children

Earth Magnets are small, often colorful, toys that can pose serious health concerns if swallowed.

The magnets come in various set sizes, ranging from just a few pieces, all the way up to 1,000 magnets.

While the toy can be fun use, Avera Pediatric Gastroentologist Sarah Cole says the magnets can cause serious problems if swallowed.

"If a child ingests two or more magnets, those magnets can stick together within the bowel and they are not able to pass the magnets," Cole said. "It can cause serious injury to the bowel wall, and potentially death."

Cole says that it isn't just infants and small children who can accidentally swallow the magnets.

"We've seen adolescents who have put these Earth Magnets on their face or on their tongue to mimic a piercing," Cole said.

Kelcey Smith, who has three small children of her own, says it is important to always be aware of what your kids are playing with.

"The moment when you purchase that toy, all the way to when they are opening it, then when they are playing with it, and even the years to come, just constantly keeping an eye on your kiddos and teaching them the safe ways to play with toys," Smith said. "If there are things that are not safe to go in there mouth and that could potentially cause a choking hazard, just make sure that there is always adult supervision that is involved."

As the co-owner of Elegant Mommy, Smith says all the toys in her store have an age recommendation on them that can serve as a guideline when picking out toys.

Smith also says that it is important to pay attention to any recalls issued for the toys their kids are playing with.