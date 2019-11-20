New trial date set for Brookings residents charged in toddler’s death

A new trial date has been set for two Brookings residents facing charges in the July starvation death of a three-year-old girl.

Twenty-five-year-old Renae Fayant and 27-year-old Robert Price, Jr., were both indicted on alternate counts of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter, as well as abuse or cruelty to a minor under age 7.

The trial had originally been scheduled to begin Wednesday. The new trial date is set for January 15.

According to authorities, the three-year-old niece of Fayant had been under her care for about two years and was living in unfit conditions. She died of malnourishment and dehydration.

Brookings County States Attorney Dan Nelson says Fayant's lawyer requested a psychological exam for her, which was granted.