New version of 'ABC' song draws social media ire

A new version of the classic "ABC" song is drawing complaints across social media.

The new version, developed by the children's music website Dreaming English, begins like normal. However, everything changes when the song gets to "L." The cadence slows, giving L, M, N, and O equal beats, reportedly to help children learn the alphabet.

The new version is embedded on this story below, or you can watch it here.

Humorist Noah Garfinkel initially brought the song to social media's attention - his tweet has over 5,000 comments, nearly universally negative.