New viewing platforms at Falls Park nearly complete

Construction on the brand new lower falls viewing platforms are nearing completion.

The platforms will include a walkway to connect the existing sidewalks.

Last year, the city set decided to have an independent safety review. After the review, it was suggested that the city add more viewing areas in the park.

The design and construction of the viewing area will add two platforms.

Construction on the project began in February, but was delayed due to flooding and pushed back to May.

But, the city viewed the construction of the platforms necessary for safety reasons.

"What we did was look at where people were going, right?" Mike Patten, park development specialist, said. "There are pretty unique views down there at the lower falls area that you can't get to through the other sidewalk systems within the park. So, these were areas where people tend to go, and it was, it was slippery, difficult terrain to cover due to the bedrock and what we did is made accessible to get down there."

The project is expected to be completed in a couple of weeks, it all just depends on the weather.