New youth center set to open in Sioux Falls' Pettigrew Heights neighborhood

A new youth center will be in the Pettigrew Heights neighborhood of Sioux Falls, a part of the city where 80 percent of all crimes in the city are reported.

People with the LifeLight Ministry hope the new youth center can be an outlet for teens looking for guidance.

"I love to see young people come into a situation where they come from a bad background, or influenced by other friends or whatever and just seeing them light up," said Chris Crenshaw, Special Events Coordinator with LifeLight.

Crenshaw has only been in South Dakota for a couple of months but he's incredibly excited for a new youth center being built for kids in Sioux Falls.

"We are offering a safe place for teens to come to, from 13 to 18 years of age," Crenshaw said.

LifeLight CEO Josh Brewer decided to put the building in Pettigrew Heights, an area where 80 percent of all crime reported in Sioux Falls happens.

"We know that the kids in this area need a place to be, a safe place, a relevant place that can speak their language," Brewer said.

He hopes to see many of these kids impacted in a positive way through the youth center.

"I really want to see students become leaders in their generation," Crenshaw said.

That impact can come from the big plans Brewer has for the future of the youth center.

"We want to see 750 kids in the first year of being open," Brewer said.

The grand opening is Thursday and Friday and will feature food, live music, and various games/activities. The block party is 5 p.m. - 9 p.m., both days.

The youth center plans to be open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings.

For more information on the LifeLight Youth Center, visit lifelight.org.