Newborn, cut from Chicago teen’s womb, dies after 2 months on life support

A newborn baby that was cut out of his mother’s womb after two women strangled her has died.

The baby passed away from a severe brain injury, according to Julie Contreras, the family spokesperson announced on Facebook.

Yovanny Jadiel Lopez, the child of slain teen Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, died Friday after nearly two months on life support.

The baby passed away from a severe brain injury, said family spokesperson Julie Contreras in a Facebook post.

The family will hold a private funeral, Contreras said.

Clarisa Figueroa, 46, and her 24-year-old daughter Desiree Figueroa have been charged with first-degree murder in the April 23 killing of Ochoa-Lopez.

The Associated Press reported her body was found last month in a garbage can behind the Figueroas’ house on the southwest side of Chicago.

Ochoa-Lopez went to the Figueroas on April 23 to accept free baby clothes and was strangled with a cord, according to investigators.

Clarisa Figueroa then cut the baby from Ochoa-Lopez’s womb and the woman and her daughter wrapped her body in a blanket, placing it in a plastic bag, prosecutors said.

Piotr Bobak, Clarisa Figueroa’s boyfriend, is charged with concealing a homicide.

The suspects are due in court June 26.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.