Newseum closing doors for last time

In the nation's capitol a museum founded by a man with South Dakota ties is closing its doors for the last time.

The Newseum, which opened in 2008, was founded by Eureka native Al Neuharth.

The museum was created to champion the first amendment along with increasing public awareness about the importance of a free and fair press.

The last few years, the Newseum struggled financially, deciding to close its doors for good back in October.

The building was sold to Johns Hopkins University. The exhibits will be moved to a state-of-the-art support center.