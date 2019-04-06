Nine restaurants participate in Downtown Sioux Falls Restaurant Week

Nine restaurants in Downtown Sioux Falls will have specially-crafted dishes available for diners in the 9th annual Restaurant Week. The restaurants that are participating are Blarney Stone, Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen, Crave, K Restaurant, M.B. Haskett, Minervas, Ode to Food & Drinks, Parker's Bistro, and The Market.

It began on Friday, April 5th and runs through Saturday, April 13th. Each restaurant will have a featured dinner menu. Diners can have a choice of one appetizer, one entree, and one dessert for just $30 per person. The price does not include tax or tip.

"DTSF is proud to showcase our world-class culinary scene, which has been featured in the New York Times, on the Food Network, and as the centerpiece of many city and state tourism marketing campaigns," Brienne Maner said, who is the DTSF Vice President. "Because it's important for our local chefs to showcase fresh, seasonal, locally sourced ingredients and also because the promotion has grown in popularity over the years, DTSF has added a second Restaurant Week for the Fall.”

The Fall restaurant week will kick off on Friday, November 1st. Staff at each of the restaurants participating in the Spring Restaurant Week suggest making a reservation in advance.

You can take a look at the full menu descriptions for restaurant weekhere.