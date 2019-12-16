Nine-year old boy makes his own Christmas light show

A Sioux Falls boy who was inspired by the Western Mall light show has made his own version. With the help of his dad, Jacob Richards has customized his light show for the whole community to enjoy. The show includes radio accompaniment of some Christmas classics as well. KSFY photojournalist Sam Tastad takes us to the show and what goes into creating it.

"Basically, from the Western Mall Christmas light show. liked that light show so much, so I wanted to do my own," said Jacob Richards.

"Welcome to Jacob's light show. we have three songs for you this evening."

"Last year was the first year I put it out. This year is the second year. There's a sign out there that says tune to 87.9 and then they tune to 87.9 and they hear the song I have programmed to dance to," said Jacob.

"At first when he came to us, I first thought it was going to something simple, pretty easy and doesn't take a lot of work, and now I am wondering what we got ourselves into," said Jeremy Richards.

"I just pick a song and tell the controller what I want it to do. So this is my setup. It's not that hard actually. I pick out some music and I have software on computer that you can just program it on," said Jacob.

"We call the light show a working mess. There are extension cords all over the place. I haven't blown a fuse, so that's a good thing," said Jeremy. "He's mentioned how much bigger and better he wants to do it next year."

"Kids like me at my age, they can program their own lights, ,follow their own dreams and goals. I just want to wish you all a happy and merry Christmas with my light show," said Jacob.

If you want to check out Jacob's Christmas display, you can find the home at 205 West 64th Street. The show runs nightly from about 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.