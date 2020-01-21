Six pets die in Sioux Falls fire

Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that left six pets dead at a home in northern Sioux Falls.

The fire broke out just after noon Monday at a home on the 3100 block of N. Fiero Place, according to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Capt. Michael Gramlick.

The house was fully engulfed by the time crews arrived. Firefighters were able to get the flames under control in about 15 minutes.

Gramlick said there was extensive fire damage throughout the home. Everyone was able to get out of the home safely before crews arrived, but four dogs and two ferrets died in the fire.

Fire crews rotated while battling the fire due to extreme cold.

Authorities say the home did not have a sprinkler system.