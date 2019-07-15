No one hurt in Rapid Valley fire, pets killed

Multiple agencies responded to a fire in Rapid Valley late Sunday night near the intersection of Twilight Drive and Meadow Lane.

Just after 9 p.m., the call came in for a house fire from a passing pizza delivery operator who noticed the smoke. Around 4 fire departments and 5 supporting agencies responded.

No one was in the house at the time of the fire, but two dogs and a snake didn't make it.

The fire was contained to one room in the house and took some time for firefighters to mop up.

Pennington County Fire officials said there's been an upward trend in calls for service, especially medical emergencies, as the weather continues to warm up.

"Just wanna remind you again, in any structure that you're in, make sure you have two ways out of every room in the house, take the time tonight or tomorrow when you're looking at this to check those smoke detectors, make sure that they're less than 10 years of age, they're clean and batteries are in good working order," said Pennington County Fire Administrator Jerome Harvey.

This was the second fire crews responded to on Sunday. The cause is under investigation. The Red Cross is assisting the homeowners.