No one hurt in Sioux Falls apartment fire

Authorities say no one was injured after a small fire broke out at a Sioux Falls apartment.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue received a report of a fire at an apartment on W. Rice Street near Summit Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

When crews arrived, they found light smoke in an apartment. They soon found a fire in the ceiling between the second and third floors.

It took crews about an hour to ventilate the building. The Red Cross is assisting nine residents who were left without a place to stay.

No one was hurt. The cause is still under investigation.