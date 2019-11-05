No one hurt in Sioux Falls house fire

Authorities say no one was hurt after a fire broke out at a Sioux Falls home.

The fire broke out at a home on Connie Avenue near 77th Street around 11:20 p.m. Monday.

The resident arrived home to find the interior of the house full of smoke. He called 911.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue said crews found a small fire in the kitchen of the house, and were able to put it out in a few minutes.

The Red Cross assisted the resident and his dog, who were both displaced for the night.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.