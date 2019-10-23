No one injured in South Shore house fire

Authorities say no one was hurt after a fire broke out at a home in northeastern South Dakota.

The fire started around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home a few miles west of South Shore.

Dakota Radio Group reports everyone was able to make it out of the home safely.

South Shore Fire Chief Greg Wall said firefighters were able to recover some personal belongings from inside the home.

Wall said the fire was large enough to call in other fire departments. Crews from Watertown and Florence also assisted.

Investigators believe the fire likely started on a kitchen stove that had been used earlier in the evening.