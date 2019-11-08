No one injured in east Sioux Falls house fire

A residential fire broke out at 1900 S Fox Trail. around 11:15 a.m. Friday morning. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue believes the fire was located in a bedroom of the home. The first-arriving crew reported that heavy smoke was coming from the residence.

Two adults and two children were home at the time of the fire and were able to get out of the home safely before fire crews arrived.

Crews were able to have the fire under control within 10 minutes on scene, but remained at the home to work for several more hours after the fire to remove smoke and ensure the fire was out.

There were no injuries reported from either occupants or responders. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The American Red Cross was notified and offered assistance.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind all residents and visitors to have an evacuation plan and practice it regularly.

