Blowing snow and high winds are creating poor travel conditions outside of Rapid City.

County snowplows were pulled off the roads at 6:00 p.m. Sunday and will not be out until 4:00 a.m. tomorrow.

As a result, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office advises no travel Sunday night through Monday, November 11, until at least 5:00 a.m. when road conditions are reassessed.